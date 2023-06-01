Amazon slapped with huge fine for violating child privacy laws

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Amazon is required to pay a $25 million penalty after federal authorities charged the tech giant with breaking a children’s privacy law by permanently retaining recordings from its Alexa voice assistant products, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced Wednesday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: The Medicare time bomb

The FTC and the Department of Justice (DOJ) charged Amazon for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act Rule (COPPA Rule) and misleading parents and users of Alexa by ignoring their deletion requests, according to the FTC. Amazon agreed to a settlement that compelled the company to revamp its information deletion policies, and enforce stricter privacy measures as well as pay a $25 million civil penalty.

Amazon stopped parents from using their deletion rights bestowed by COPPA and held onto “sensitive geolocation and voice information, including children’s voice information,” according to a complaint filed by the DOJ on the FTC’s behalf.

“Amazon used children’s recordings—both audio files and transcripts—for purposes such as refining Alexa’s voice recognition and natural language processing capabilities.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Did Amazon violate child privacy laws? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Amazon told parents that they could delete their child’s data whenever they desired if they used the Echo Dot Kids Edition, FreeTime on Alexa, and FreeTime Unlimited on Alexa, according to the complaint.

“Amazon’s history of misleading parents, keeping children’s recordings indefinitely, and flouting parents’ deletion requests violated COPPA and sacrificed privacy for profits,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection in the press release. “COPPA does not allow companies to keep children’s data forever for any reason, and certainly not to train their algorithms.”

The FTC also ordered Amazon to pay $5.8 million in customer refunds in a settlement for an alleged privacy violation for its home security camera product, Ring, according to an FTC press release.

“At Amazon, we take our responsibilities to our customers and their families very seriously,” Amazon told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Our devices and services are built to protect customers’ privacy, and to provide customers with control over their experience. While we disagree with the FTC’s claims regarding both Alexa and Ring, and deny violating the law, these settlements put these matters behind us.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!