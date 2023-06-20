A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health U.S.WND HEALTH
Americans getting seriously depressed, CDC says

'There are lingering effects from the past 3 years that disrupted everything we knew'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 20, 2023 at 4:03pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(GIZMODO) -- Depression among adults is on the rise in the U.S., according to a study released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recorded that nearly one in five American adults are diagnosed with depression.

The study, which was conducted across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. and focused on adults ages 18 and up, revealed that some states ranked higher in the number of depressed adults than others.

The CDC reported higher levels of depression were found in adults living in low-income areas and regions with higher poverty rates and lower education levels, “all of which can negatively affect health and wellbeing,” the report says. The findings were based on government data collected in more than 3,100 counties across the country in 2020 as part of the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey.

Read the full story ›

