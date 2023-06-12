What do Americans REALLY think of 'changing genders'? Poll has answer

Joe Biden over the weekend offended vast swaths of patriotic Americans by elevating the Pride flag to a position more prominent than the U.S. flag at the White House.

It was because he has made the LGBT ideology, including body-mutilating transgender surgeries for children, a key priority of his presidency.

Now a new poll reveals just how he has lost touch with Americans on the issue.

The Gallup results show a vast majority in the country say sex changes are "morally wrong" and they do NOT want male athletes competing in events for women. And the opposition goes even further.

"A larger majority of Americans now (69%) than in 2021 (62%) say transgender athletes should only be allowed to compete on sports teams that conform with their birth gender. . … The survey also asked about Americans’ more general views on being transgender. A majority, 55%, consider 'changing one’s gender' to be more 'morally wrong,' while 43% say it is 'morally acceptable,'" Gallup said.

GALLUP: A larger majority of Americans (69%) say transgender athletes should only be allowed to compete on sports teams that match their birth gender, including: 93% of Republicans (+7 from 2021)

67% of Independents (+4)

The polling noted only 26% endorse males being able to choose to compete in women's events, down from 34% in 2021.

The results are from Gallup’s annual Values and Beliefs survey, conducted May 1-24.

Gallup explained, "Transgender sports participation has also become a major political flashpoint, and elected officials in conservative-leaning states have enacted laws to ban transgender athletes who were born male from competing against female athletes. At least 20 U.S. states now have such laws, and the Republican-led U.S. House recently passed a national ban. The federal ban is unlikely to pass the Senate, and President Joe Biden has promised to veto it."

The poll report continued, "The shift toward greater public opposition to transgender athletes competing on the basis of their current gender identity has occurred at the same time that more U.S. adults say they know a transgender person. Thirty-nine percent of Americans, up from 31% in 2021, say someone they know personally has told them they are transgender."

But, it reported, "Both Americans who know and do not know a transgender individual have become less supportive of allowing transgender athletes to play on the team of their choice. Currently, 30% of those who know a transgender person favor allowing athletes to play on teams that match their current gender identity, down from 40% in 2021. Among those who do not know a transgender person, support is now 23%, down from 31%."

The support for the ideology is falling among Republicans, Democrats and independents..

The majority saying changing one's gender is "morally wrong" also is growing, up from 51% in 2021 to 55% now.

The report added, "Laws that restrict participation for transgender athletes are generally in line with U.S. public opinion on the issue. People who know a transgender individual continue to be more accepting of pro-transgender policies than those who do not, but the relationship has weakened in the past two years. As a result, Americans have become less favorable to transgender athlete participation in single-gender sports than they were in 2021, even as more people say they know a transgender person."

Paul Bedard wrote in a commentary at the Washington Examiner, "The results suggest the nation is growing less receptive to the media-hyped effort to make sex change and transgender sports normal. It is likely to bolster efforts in states and on Capitol Hill for legislation limiting sex changes and liberalizing sports."

