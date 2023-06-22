Americans urged to fight Joe Biden's plan to submit to WHO child sex ideology

A top-flight legal team that has, for years, actively worked to protect religious rights and fight the leftism of the LGBT ideologies now is urging Americans to express their opposition to a move by Joe Biden to bring America under the authority of the World Health Organization.

At issue is the proposal from the WHO to impose who International Health Regulations worldwide.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It is Liberty Counsel, long a warrior in the battle to protect religious rights and limit the impact of harmful schemes like Biden's all-out promotion of the body-mutilation surgeries involved in the transgender agenda, that is asking Americans to sound off – now.

TRENDING: 'Really bad science': Biden admin admits LGBT lifestyle produces worse mental health, addiction

Specifically, the proposed regulations would set "Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe" and more.

"We cannot allow this evil to further infect the United States. But if Joe Biden — the man who can’t seem to stop sniffing and touching girls and women unfortunate enough to be in his close proximity — signs America on to the WHO's new IHR and treaty, our government will be forced to promote pedophilia, and our schools will be forced to teach this evil as normal behavior," the organization warned.

Liberty Counsel explained so far it is WHO's Regional Office for Europe that is ordering the European Union to accept and promote child sexualization.

The warning explained that that office has published a new manual – copying long passages from the work of Alfred Kinsey, the American "researcher" who paid rapists and pedophiles to report their actions to him, which he then published.

Should America submit to the WHO's child sex ideology? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (3 Votes) 99% (259 Votes)

WHO's claims, copied from Kinsey's work, include, "Children have sexual feelings even in early infancy … children start to discover their own bodies (early childhood masturbation, self-stimulation) and they may also try to examine the bodies of their friends (playing doctor). Children learn about their environment by experiment, and sexuality is no different from other areas in this respect. Extensive observational research has identified common sexual behaviour (sic) in children, ensuring that this kind of behaviour is regarded as normal."

"Joe Biden wants to oblige the WHO," Liberty Counsel said.

The organization cited the history of Kinsey, who was at Indiana University, which still maintains an "institute" for his work.

"The overt sexualization of children can be traced back to Indiana University 'researcher' Alfred Kinsey. Throughout the 1940s and 1950s, Kinsey paid pimps and pedophiles to document their rapes of children and infants. This is no exaggeration."

His publication, Sexual Behavior in the Human Male, came out in 1948 and detailed child rapes, which he called healthy and normal, Liberty Counsel charged.

"Table 34 of that book lists the physical reactions of these children as young as 2 months old. Children’s cries were recorded as being 'orgasms' to further justify Kinsey and his rapist friends’ evil desires. Many children were repeatedly raped over a 24-hour period," Liberty Counsel said.

Its chief, Mat Staver, noted, "Child protection advocate and my late friend, Dr. Judith Reisman, once wrote, 'How did they get the record of 26 orgasms in 24 hours for a 4-year-old [boy]?'"

He noted, "Kinsey’s evil work isn’t ancient history. Indiana University has an entire institute named for Kinsey, and recently erected a statue celebrating this infamous child molester on IU’s main campus. And as the WHO’s latest initiative proves, Kinsey's 'research' continues to underpin the movement to normalize pedophilia and all manner of sexual perversion."

He cited the "sickening" statistics of international child sex tourism.

"In Kwale, Kenya, more then 40% of children were caught in 'sexual exploitation' with the abusers predominantly from Italy (18%), Germany (14%), and Switzerland (12%)."

Those countries already are part of WHO's child sex indoctrination programming, originally published in 2010.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Staver urged supporters "help us wake Congress to the moral and constitutional destruction Joe Biden is about to unleash upon us.

The organization offers supporters a way to send faxes expressing opposition to Biden's plan, as well as ways to join a petition.

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].