America's 2 largest pension funds suffer massive 3rd-party data breach

(CONSERVATIVE PLAYBOOK) – As if CalPERS didn’t have enough of a problem simply with incompetent portfolio management and an incessant need to play “catch up” to try and meet its fund’s obligations, the nation’s largest public pension fund is now dealing with a massive data breach.

CalPERS saw the personal information of 769,000 of its retired members exposed in a third-party breach earlier this month, KCRA reported this week. The fund serves more than 2 million members in its retirement system and 1.5 million in its health system, the report says.

The California State Teachers’ Retirement System, the second largest pension fund in the U.S., also suffered from the breach. It has more than 947,000 members.

