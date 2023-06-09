America's largest teachers union unveils LGBT toolkit

Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

The country’s largest teachers union released an LGBTQ toolkit Wednesday for educators, explaining “ze/zim” pronouns and how to address bias around sexual orientation and gender identity within the classroom.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: WATCH: U.S. Christians and Muslims join forces to fight common enemy

The National Education Association’s (NEA) newest guidance aims to provide resources to educators to help them support LGBTQ students within the classroom by “using inclusive language [and] addressing harmful comments.” The toolkit includes a guide that encourages teachers to introduce themselves with their pronouns and use “gender neutral” pronouns such as “they, them, or their” when they are unsure of someone’s gender.

“In English, we have two sets of gendered pronouns: ‘she/her/hers’ and ‘he/him/his’ are pronouns that are attached to a particular gender,” the pronoun guide read. “Men/males have typically been referred to using he/him/his and women/females by using she/her/hers. We likely all grew up assuming we knew someone’s pronouns just by looking at them, or knowing their gender, but that isn’t the case. In an effort to be more affirming of all, it is important to get out of the habit of assuming pronouns.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The pronoun guide explains how to use she/her, he/him and they/them pronouns as well as “Ze/Zim/Zir/Zirs/Zirself/Zay or Zee.”

Are schools becoming dangerous places for children? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The toolkit also includes a six part training series which addresses “exploring the intersections of race” and how educators can support transgender students. The lesson titled “Walking The Talk: Classroom Strategies For Addressing LGBTQ+ Bias” teaches educators how to be more have a more “inclusive curriculum” and introduces them to “ABAR (anti-bias anti-racist) pedagogy” to address LGBTQ bias within the classroom.

Another session within the six part training “offers opportunities for educators to practice identifying, interrupting and dismantling systems of oppression that affect LGBTQ+ and BIPOC students.” The final session in the series teaches educators to “create safer learning spaces for students who identify as transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming.”

The toolkit advises teachers and administrators to educate themselves on their state’s laws and school district’s policies in order to protect themselves while “still uplifting students.”

Throughout the country, teachers unions are pushing for lessons on gender identity and racial justice within the classroom; In New York City, a teachers union hosted a workshop to teach counselors about resisting the “harmful effects of whiteness.” In May, the NEA backed pledged its support to GLSEN, an organization focused on expanding LGBTQ rights in K-12 education, after reports that the group advises educators to hide gender transitions from their parents.

“Keep in mind that districts may have policies prohibiting certain types of classroom displays, and educators should always seek clarification from their administration and their local or state association,” the toolkit stated. “Many of these laws are intentionally vague and meant to create a climate of fear and self-censorship, even about signs of support that are not prohibited. Knowledge of rights is crucial.”

NEA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!