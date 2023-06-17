America's only Muslim-majority town BANS pride flags on public property

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – On Tuesday, Hamtramck, Michigan's city council, unanimously voted to ban Pride flags from being displayed on public property. Located just outside Detroit, Hamtramck is the only Muslim-majority town in the United States.

The ruling was celebrated with cheers and applause inside City Hall, where dozens of concerned residents, Muslim and Christian, had shown up to express their thoughts on the matter.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the resolution was introduced by Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Mohammed Hassan, and applies not only to Pride flags, but also those promoting any "religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group."

