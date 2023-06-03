A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ancient outhouse reveals medical breakthrough

Archaeologists find 2,500 discovery in Jerusalem toilets

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 3, 2023 at 11:09am
(ALL THAT'S INTERESTING) – Poop samples from two ancient toilets in Jerusalem revealed the earliest known evidence of a parasite that causes “traveler’s diarrhea,” according to a new study. The poop in question is 2,500 years old.

The infection, also known as dysentery, is often caused by a microscopic parasite called Giardia duodenalis. The end result is horribly bloody diarrhea, often accompanied by abdominal cramps and a fever.

The discovery was made by a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge, Tel Aviv University, and the Israel Antiquities Authority as part of an ongoing excavation of cesspits beneath stone toilets that would have once been inside households reserved for Assyrian elites.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Ancient outhouse reveals medical breakthrough
