Angler reels in catfish measuring more than 9 feet long

(UPI) – An Italian angler said he is seeking Guinness World Records recognition after reeling in a massive catfish measuring over 9 feet long.

Alessandro Biancardi, a member of the MADCAT Italia fishing team, said he was fishing in the Po, Italy's longest river, when he reeled in a catfish measuring 9 feet and 4.2 inches long.

Biancardi said the fish is believed to be 1.5 inches longer than an International Game Fish Association record-breaking catfish reeled in by a pair of German anglers in the Po earlier this year.

