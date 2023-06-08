A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Angler reels in catfish measuring more than 9 feet long

Released back into river after being measured, photographed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 8, 2023 at 12:58pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(UPI) – An Italian angler said he is seeking Guinness World Records recognition after reeling in a massive catfish measuring over 9 feet long.

Alessandro Biancardi, a member of the MADCAT Italia fishing team, said he was fishing in the Po, Italy's longest river, when he reeled in a catfish measuring 9 feet and 4.2 inches long.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Biancardi said the fish is believed to be 1.5 inches longer than an International Game Fish Association record-breaking catfish reeled in by a pair of German anglers in the Po earlier this year.

TRENDING: 'This was wrong': Quoting Bible in public gets Christian arrested

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jobless claims under Biden economy soar to highest levels since 2021
'Atlantis of the North Sea' found 600 years after it allegedly disappeared beneath the waves
Angler reels in catfish measuring more than 9 feet long
Diet water? Blowfish? Unusual room service requests
Rare orange lobster heading to university to be studied
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×