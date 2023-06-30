Anheuser-Busch fires back after Dylan Mulvaney claims he was abandoned during Bud Light backlash

(NEW YORK POST) – Anheuser-Busch has fired back at Dylan Mulvaney’s claims she was left high and dry in the aftermath of its disastrous campaign with the transgender influencer.

The beermaker, which has taken a $20 billion hit since its partnership with Mulvaney sparked a nationwide boycott, responded to the allegations Thursday after the influencer posted a lengthy video blasting the company for doing nothing to help her as she faced online torment.

The brewing giant said it is “committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community,” a spokesperson told the Daily Beast late Thursday.

