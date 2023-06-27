'Annihilate the enemy': Country's rhetoric against U.S. surges under Biden

North Korea, freed from the restrain it exhibited when Donald Trump was president, now has held a series of rallies across its landscape the mark a "day of struggle against U.S. imperialism" and to promise to "annihilate the enemy."

The new threat to Americans comes even as there are red flags about the possibility of nuclear conflict breaking out because of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The new threat was highlighted in a report by Fox News.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: 'Selective stats' tell 'starkly different stories about shootings'

It explained the rallies were held in each North Korean province and leaders in the government over and over denounced the U.S. as "imperialist."

Those details are from the government-sponsored Korean Central News Agency, which claimed gatherings in Pyongyang totaled 120,000 people.

Slogans included, "The entire continental US is within our range!" and "The imperialist U.S. is the destroyer of peace."

There have been major concerns since the outbreak of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that nuclear weapons eventually could show up on the battlefield.

Will N. Korea tone down its anti-U.S. rhetoric if a strong Republican wins the White House in 2024? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

They rose higher when Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to put its forces, including those handling nukes, on "special alert" weeks ago.

Putin had warned that "whoever tries to hinder us" would see consequences "you have never seen in your history."

Media reported that was interpreted by many as signaling a threat to use nuclear armaments.

The degradation of relations with North Korea, which also has nukes, has developed under Joe Biden's watch in Washington.

WND reported that under President Trump, Americans detained in North Korea were returned to the U.S.

And there was a sort of summit, with Trump traveling to the border of North Korea.

According to Asia expert Gordon Chang, the author of "Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes on the World," Trump held the cards in the discussions.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He explained it was North Korea that was in need of sanctions relief, explaining U.S. and U.N. restrictions were "crimping the flow of money to North Korea, and, of course, Kim does not want the U.S. to strike both his missile and nuclear facilities."

He also suggested, at that time, Trump couldo use Russia and China for leverage against North Korea.

Chang explained there was progress under Trump because he took North Korea seriously.

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!