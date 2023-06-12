Another day … another Trump indictment

Today's the day Donald Trump gets indicted – again.

This is not the first time. And it probably won't be the last.

Call it what it is. It's the U.S. Injustice Department's plan for election interference next year. They'll just keep indicting him till they get it right. Joe Biden explained it this way: "I may not be the only one, but I know him well, and I know the danger he presents to our democracy. We've been down this road before."

Yes, like in the 2020 rigged election when we were supposed to believe that Biden received 81 million votes – far more that any candidate in U.S. history. It's a day that will live in infamy, as a another Democratic president said about the day Pearl Harbor was attacked in 1941 – a "strong condemnation as the result of a shameful, criminal, or outrageous act." The 2020 fraud will never be forgotten.

Neither will this national abomination brought to us by Special Counsel Jack Smith, Merrick Garland and Biden.

And for what?

For overseeing two investigations into Trump, a former president, for "attempting to overturn the 2020 election, including the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and the other into Trump's retention of classified materials at his residence in Florida."

It's unprecedented in American history.

The indictment alleges that Trump kept the classified documents in multiple locations, including a bathroom, a ballroom, an office and a bedroom.

The 49-page document shows the Justice Department's alleged evidence for a criminal case against Trump for the mishandling of classified documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

This is how the Injustice Department, in connection with the FBI, has weaponized themselves against Trump to prove they can indict a ham sandwich if they want to.

Trump will be arraigned today on 37 federal counts , including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

Trump valet and aide Walt Nauta was also indicted, on six federal counts.

It won't stop until the Democrats are defeated once and for all.

"Over the course of his presidency, TRUMP gathered newspapers, press clippings, letters, notes, cards, photographs, official documents, and other materials in cardboard boxes that he kept in the White House," the indictment states. "Among the materials TRUMP stored in his boxes were hundreds of classified documents."

"The classified documents TRUMP stored in his boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack," the indictment states. "The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods."

That's what Trump is accused of doing.

Do you believe it? All this as an attempt to stop him from running for president.

What else can they throw at him – after "Russia, Russia, Russia," and two impeachments? They're not going after Trump. Ultimately, they're going after us, We the People – and he's in the way.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr just doesn't get it. He called the indictment against Trump over his handling of classified documents "damning," saying the former president's actions were "totally wrong." Barr, appearing on Fox News, said he was "shocked by the degree of sensitivity of these documents and how many there were, frankly. The government's agenda was to get those, protect those documents and get them out. And I think it was perfectly appropriate to do that. It was the right thing to do. We have to wait and see what the defense says and what proves to be true." Barr added that "if even half of it is true, then he's toast."

As Mark Levin tweeted: "Hey, Bill Barr, did you ever read classified information when you were driven back and forth from DOJ and your house? That's a violation of the Espionage Act. When your papers were boxed up at the end of both tenures as AG, did you provide guidance to your staff on what could be removed? Was it in writing? Did you remove unclassified government documents when you departed, including letters on AG stationary? Did you keep a list of what you removed? You're appearing on TV more than Michael Avenatti did because of your hate for Trump, but nobody grills you."

Pray for Trump. That's all we can do.

