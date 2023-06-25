'Appalling': U.S. parents warned about what Biden thinks of their beliefs

American parents are being warned that Joe Biden thinks they are unfit to raise their own children because of what they believe.

"Some in Washington, D.C., are convinced that most Americans are not qualified to parent their own children, and they haven’t been shy about saying so. Leading the charge on this line of thinking is none other than the President of the United States. On June 12, as part of its focus on Pride Month, the White House posted a video on Twitter narrated by President Joe Biden, in which he says in part: "These are our kids. These are our neighbors. Not somebody else’s kids; they’re all our kids. And our children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft,'" according to a report at the Washington Stand.

The report notes Nicole Niely, president of Parents Defending Education, said those sentiments are "horrifying and appalling."

But they are not surprising, coming from Biden.

"This is just another example of the mask slipping right off of progressive activists," she explained in an interview on Family Research Council’s "Washington Watch."

"There is this idea that children are just part of this collective. And we have seen anywhere from schools to doctors’ offices that families that don’t support their ideology, that are not on their train, they’re dangerous," she said.

"For them to imply that we as parents wouldn’t love our children because of their sexual orientation, because of their politics, is insulting. I can’t think of a single family that would be unwelcoming," she said.

In fact, it is parents who, while they may struggle with a child's feelings, still want the best for them, she said.

"I can’t think of anybody who would throw their children out on the street. But that is now the default setting in so many of these activist minds," she said.

The report said her group is a national organization that helps parents who are advocating for their children's education.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, has demanded "There's no such thing as someone else's child."

Jody Hice, senior adviser at FRC, said, "It is just horrifying to consider that the government really believes kids belong to them."

Neily said it's just that bad – or worse.

"The government will take care of you from cradle to grave, from the moment you’re born, up through school, universal health care. You don’t need a marriage. You don’t need a family. We’ll take care of you … " Neily said of government ideologists.

She told the Washington Stand, "I don’t want the government doing that. I don’t want them making decisions for me because we don’t share the same value system. But obviously, the values that I have at home, my husband and I, do not comport with what the Biden people want."

She said Biden's belief system is that parents are unfit "because of our values."

The reality, however, is, "They are my children, and they will be. They are not the government’s, and they are certainly not Joe Biden’s."

