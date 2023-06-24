A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

There appears to be a coup attempt in Russia

Government officials demanding mercenary group stand down

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 23, 2023 at 10:59pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Moscow

Moscow

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – Russian government officials are demanding that the Russian mercenary Wagner group stand down and return to their barracks having begun to march to Moscow at the behest of their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin has been at loggerheads with Russia’s official political and military leadership for months, often criticizing not just the strategy in Ukraine but also the enrichment of Russia’s elite at a cost of many lives on both sides.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

As of Friday evening, EST, Russian Joint Forces Deputy Commander General Sergey Surovikin demanded Wagner Group to stop their “rebellion” against Moscow, and detain their leader.

TRENDING: What child labor?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







There appears to be a coup attempt in Russia
Water supply fears as reservoirs dry out after Ukraine dam blast
French president says he's ready to talk to Putin
Zelenskyy signs bill banning Russian books
European nation shuts down climate activist group over violent protests
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×