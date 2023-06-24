There appears to be a coup attempt in Russia

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – Russian government officials are demanding that the Russian mercenary Wagner group stand down and return to their barracks having begun to march to Moscow at the behest of their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin has been at loggerheads with Russia’s official political and military leadership for months, often criticizing not just the strategy in Ukraine but also the enrichment of Russia’s elite at a cost of many lives on both sides.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

As of Friday evening, EST, Russian Joint Forces Deputy Commander General Sergey Surovikin demanded Wagner Group to stop their “rebellion” against Moscow, and detain their leader.

TRENDING: What child labor?

Read the full story ›