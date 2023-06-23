A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Archaeologists unearth 4,000-year-old 'Stonehenge of the Netherlands'

Discover 1st-of-its-kind ornament at burial ground

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 23, 2023 at 12:57pm
(THE BLAZE) – Archaeologists have discovered a 4,000-year-old structure, which has been dubbed the "Stonehenge of the Netherlands." The site is said to be a first-of-its-kind discovery by experts because of a special ornament from thousands of miles away.

Dutch archaeologists announced this week that they had unearthed an ancient burial mound containing the remains of nearly 60 men, women, and children.

The Guardian reported, "Studying differences in clay composition and color, the scientists located three burial mounds on the excavations, a few miles from the banks of the Waal River."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
