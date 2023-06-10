A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Archaeologists unearth new Pompeii victims from 2,000 years ago

Finding underscores how much remains to be unearthed about monumental disaster

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 10, 2023 at 11:06am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Pompeii (Pixabay copyright-free image0

Pompeii (Pixabay copyright-free image0

(WHO KNEW NEWS) – Pompeii, the ancient city frozen in time by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, continues to reveal its hidden tales nearly 2000 years later.

Recently, archaeologists made a grim but fascinating discovery of two human skeletons crushed beneath the ruins of a collapsed building, adding a new perspective to the understanding of this historic catastrophe.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The two unfortunate victims are believed to have been trapped during an earthquake that heralded the volcanic eruption. Their discovery within a building, quaintly known as the “Insula of the Chaste Lovers,” underscores how much remains to be unearthed about this monumental disaster.

TRENDING: Speech is hateful to those who hate the truth

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







White House alarmed on 'full-scale defense partnership' between Russia, Iran
Private schools teaching 'sexuality curriculum' in woke kindergarten classes
Greta Thunberg's days of skipping school 'for the climate' are coming to an end
University hosts screening of trans director's anti-Israel film
Parents feel blindsided by school's use of pro-abortion sex ed
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×