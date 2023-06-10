Archaeologists unearth new Pompeii victims from 2,000 years ago

(WHO KNEW NEWS) – Pompeii, the ancient city frozen in time by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, continues to reveal its hidden tales nearly 2000 years later.

Recently, archaeologists made a grim but fascinating discovery of two human skeletons crushed beneath the ruins of a collapsed building, adding a new perspective to the understanding of this historic catastrophe.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The two unfortunate victims are believed to have been trapped during an earthquake that heralded the volcanic eruption. Their discovery within a building, quaintly known as the “Insula of the Chaste Lovers,” underscores how much remains to be unearthed about this monumental disaster.

TRENDING: Speech is hateful to those who hate the truth

Read the full story ›