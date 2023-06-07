A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Arnold Schwarzenegger, father-in-law to Christian actor Chris Pratt, calls heaven a 'fantasy'

'The reality is that we won't see each other again after we're gone'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:29pm
Arnold Schwarzenegger in February 2022 (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) believes heaven is a “fantasy.”

The 75-year-old celebrity — a native of Austria — kicked the proverbial door wide open for “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt, a Christian, to share the Gospel with his father-in-law.

Schwarzenegger made the comments during a discussion with fellow actor Danny DeVito, who asked, “What’s in the future for us?” The question came as the pair spoke with Interview magazine.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







