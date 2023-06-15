Asa Hutchinson's 'respect the office' absurdity

Responding to the latest attempt to derail reelection of President Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson accused Donald Trump of "willful disregard for the Constitution," "disrespect for the rule of law" and further stated that the former president should "respect the office and end his campaign."

This idiocy was repeated on "conservative" news broadcasts. Every time I heard it, I laughed, because the statements are so absolutely ridiculous and absurd. Maybe his cat named "Snowflake" should call Hutchinson by that name, as he has less than a snowflake's chance in hell of winning the presidency. Hutchinson's anti-Trump presidential campaign has recent poll numbers between zero and 1%. Is his candidacy a long shot? It is best described, as the shot that is not going to be heard "'round the world," for it's not even loaded.

Looking at Hutchinson's ludicrous statements, let's begin with "willful disregard for the Constitution." When did President Trump disregard the Constitution? President Trump secured our borders from invasion, fueled an economy with high rates of employment across all racial groups and then led the country through China's bio-weapon attack on the world. The country was poised for a comeback, but Biden derailed everything.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Contrastingly, Joe Biden opened the border to invasion, which violates Article IV, Section 4, of the Constitution, guaranteeing every state protection against invasion. While campaigning, Biden, trying to quote the Constitution, said, "We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by – you know, you know, the thing," evidencing he doesn't even know the basics of the Constitution. Kamala Harris, on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, tried to quote the Constitution and conveniently left out "life," for she doesn't want "life" constitutionally protected. Let's read the Constitution neither of them could quote and see what it says:

TRENDING: Bishops call for prayers, reparation ahead of Dodgers' anti-Catholic Pride night 'blasphemy'

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. … but when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security."

The Constitution says that it is the "right" and "duty" of the republic to "throw off" despots who are oppressively and tyrannically abusing their power. Maybe Biden and Harris should think about that as they are sitting around choosing their preferred pronouns.

Then Hutchinson says Trump has "disrespect for the rule of law." What happened to "innocent until proven guilty"? Prosecutors take a charge, repeat the same charge 30-something times, and then all you hear is 30-something felonies committed by Trump, when in fact they are all the same thing repeated over and over again – kind of like how Democrats get votes from a copy machine.

Remember presidents have the right to declassify all documents. In contrast, Sen. Biden and Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, when they hid all their Top Secret documents in unsecure places, did not have that right. But they were not prosecuted because of corrupt law enforcement officials. How is it that law enforcement officers get to decide when the law is applied and when it is not? While James Comey, fired head of the FBI, said that Hillary and her colleagues "were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information," he continued by saying, in his "judgment" no prosecutor would pursue charges against Hillary. So, law enforcement officer Comey became the judge and jury and acquitted Hillary, even though he admitted she was guilty. I think it is time to lock up corrupt law enforcement officers.

The really laughable statement Mr. Hutchinson made is when he stated that Trump should end his campaign out of "respect [for] the office." The reason there are so many attacks on Trump is that he cannot be bought, so the only way to attack him is to mar his name with allegations. Everyone hears "Trump was impeached twice." While the flaming liberal Nancy Pelosi led House of Representatives did impeach President Trump twice over nothing, the truth is that Trump was also acquitted twice. For liberals who are confused, this means he is "not guilty." Realize that liberals weren't out to impeach President Trump, they were out to smear his name. Bald-faced lying liberals keep shouting President Trump was impeached twice, yet forget that he was found "not guilty" – twice. They have no "respect for the office."

Considering "respect for the office," does anyone remember Nancy Pelosi's premeditative ripping to shreds of President Trump's wonderful State of the Union address? She did this on international television. "Respect for the office?" Consider Joe Biden who cannot string two sentences together without a curse word. I wonder if he eats with that mouth? I would wash it out with soap before I ate with it. Then we have Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, having not just Top Secret documents, but documents above Top Secret about "Special Access Projects" on her home email server for anyone to hack. When Congress subpoenaed 33,000 emails, she deleted the emails, smashed and "bleached" devices.

"Respect for the office?" "Disrespect for the rule of law?" Mr. Hutchinson, you are a comedian like Kamala Harris. Maybe you should switch parties and join up with Kamala to form a bipartisan ticket. You tell the jokes, and she can cackle.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!