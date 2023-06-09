A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Asian-American student with near-perfect SAT gets rejected by 6 elite colleges

Wrong color

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 9, 2023 at 1:28pm
(THE BLAZE) – Jon Wang, an Asian-American, achieved a nearly perfect sore of 1590 out of 1600 on the Scholastic Aptitude Test and attained 4.65 grade-point average in high school – well beyond perfect.

Most folks likely would assume that waves of red carpets would come rolling in from elite colleges that would love nothing more than to scoop up a student boasting such numbers.

Indeed, Wang told Fox Nation he applied to six "top-tier" institutions of higher learning — Harvard, Princeton, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the California Institute of Technology, Carnegie-Mellon, and the University of California, Berkeley.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







