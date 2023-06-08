A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Atlantis of the North Sea' found 600 years after it allegedly disappeared beneath the waves

Swallowed by the ocean in 1362

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 8, 2023 at 1:12pm
(ALL THAT'S INTERESTING) – According to legend, the Germanic town of Rungholt was swallowed by the ocean in 1362 after a priest prayed to God to punish its sinful inhabitants. Now, researchers believe that they’ve found trace remains of the doomed town, including a harbor, a drainage system, and the foundation of a church among mudflats in the Wadden Sea.

Researchers from Kiel University, Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, the Center for Baltic and Scandinavian Archaeology, and the State Archaeology Department Schleswig-Holstein used “various geophysical methods such as magnetic gradiometry, electromagnetic induction, and seismics” to detect the lost town under mudflats near Hallig Südfall, a small island in the Wadden Sea off the coast of Germany, according to a university press release.

