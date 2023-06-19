Although genealogical research suggests my father's family may have been Sephardic Jews converted to Roman Catholicism during the Inquisition, I am neither Jewish nor Catholic. And, while my spiritual views largely comport with the Hebrew cultural perspective of the Jerusalem-based First Century Jewish Christians, I do not claim a right to speak for the Jews of today.

However, throughout my adult Christian life I have cultivated and maintained good relations with many Torah-faithful Jews whom I consider among my strongest friends and allies. One such friend was the late Jewish writer Rabbi Samuel Dresner of New York who hired me while I was in law school in California, to update and complete his unfinished book "The Case Against Homosexuality: A Jewish View" after he fell too ill with cancer to do it himself. One of the great disappointments of my life was his sad demise at the very end of the project as we worked to refine the final chapter and his family then declined to have the book published.

Rabbi Dresner trusted me to do this work based upon my co-authorship with Orthodox Holocaust researcher Kevin Abrams of "The Pink Swastika: Homosexuality in the Nazi Party." That collaboration opened innumerable doors for me in the Jewish community, including – very interestingly – an unsolicited phone call from "a very close relative of Steven Spielberg" (whom I'm almost certain was his mother Rose) to discuss my view of "replacement theology" (which I'm embarrassed to admit I had not investigated at that time but out of naiveté and pride pretended I did and thus botched what should have been a reassuring answer to her because I strongly oppose that doctrine). (I'm certain it's purely coincidental that her son's next film was "Minority Report" in which the murder victim central to the plot is named Anne Lively – the same as my wife, LOL.)

Back to the subject at hand, I can think of no better summary of the authentic Jewish view of homosexuality than that of Kevin Abrams in his Foreword to "The Pink Swastika":

"It is often said that the lessons of history leave us with a guide for the future. If this be so, then the lessons of the collapse of the democratic Weimar Republic and the social ideologies that preceded its defeat by the Nazis should provide us with insights into America's future. As a practicing member of the Jewish faith, I remain wholly unconvinced that by solely remembering the Holocaust we will prevent another. The ominous parallels between the Weimar Republic of pre-Nazi Germany and today's American republic are simply too pronounced to overlook....

"The political agenda which has as its focus a plan to legalize and coerce a bewildered and unsuspecting public into accepting or regarding sodomy as normal or dignified, is based on falsehood, self-deception and skewed scientific research. In light of the medical record, history and the fact that sodomy represents a corruption of the natural and moral orders of creation, any positive affirmation of homosexuality is totally without merit. Human sexuality is never merely a physical concern, nor is it a purely private matter. It always has social implications. What goes on between partners influences society as a whole. In sexual matters, the issue is 'what is advocated and what is practiced publicly' far more than what happens privately....

"American civilization rests on the basic principles of Christian morality, which have their origin in the Hebrew Scriptures. The reason why the Nazis first attacked the Jewish people and swore to exterminate them physically and spiritually is because the teachings of the Bible, both the Torah and the New Testament, represent the foundations on which the whole system of Christian ethics rests. Remove the Bible as the constellation that guides the American Ship of State and the whole edifice of American civilization collapses.

"For my Jewish brethren searching for a Biblical basis for the legitimization of homosexuality, I refer to the words of Rabbis Marc Angel, Hillel Goldberg and Pinchas Stopler and their joint article in the Winter, 1992-93 edition of Jewish Action Magazine: There is not a single source in all of the disciplines of Jewish sacred literature – halachah, aggadah, philosophy, muscar, mysticism – that tolerates homosexual acts or a homosexual 'orientation.' Jews who sanction homosexuality must do so wholly without reference to Jewish sacred literature, in which case their justification has no Jewish standing; or without reference to Jewish sources, in which case they act with ignorance or intellectual dishonesty. The idea, set forth by some of the non-Orthodox leadership, that the Torah prohibited only coercive and non-loving same-sex relationships, thus allowing for a contemporary, voluntary and loving same-sex relationship, is wholly without basis in a single piece of Jewish sacred literature written in the last 3,000 years. [Emphasis added.]

"Dennis Prager, a respected Jewish radio talk show host, commented, 'There were two kinds of Jews in Auschwitz – those who knew why they were there and those who thought it was just bad luck.' Today Jews have assimilated ideas foreign to the Jewish perspective and many liberal, secular American Jews, in adopting a tolerance for everything, stand for nothing. As the living, we owe a moral debt to that generation of Jews who were subjected to such inhumane and sadistic torture and extermination. The underlying causes of Nazi militarism are documented in 'The Pink Swastika.' The Holocaust must be remembered for what it was, a war against the Jewish people and Western civilization. MAY GOD BLESS AMERICA Kevin E. Abrams, Jerusalem, Israel June 5, 1995"

It is estimated that only about 10 to 20% of American Jews are conservative, so it is understandable that by the sheer force of numbers American Judaism is assumed to be fully supportive of so-called "gay pride" and the widespread normalization of LGBT deviance. One might be excused for thinking the same about Christianity if it were measured only by the so-called "mainstream" denominations. But as affirmed by the eminent rabbis cited above, the authenticity and therefore weight of one's religious opinions is based solely on their alignment with the sacred writings on which the religion is based.

Thus, the authentic Jewish (and Christian) view of homosexuality is that it is an abomination unequivocally condemned by God – and it matters not how many confused and arrogant people of either faith tradition, no matter how "credentialed" they may be, disagree with HIM.

Postscript: In 1992, while elderly and struggling with poor health, my friend Dr. Howard Hurwitz, Chairman of the Family Defense Council, selflessly traveled to Portland, Oregon to offer uncompromising Jewish support to Ballot Measure 9 – the No Special Rights Act. His boldness and courage were captured in a 1997 C-SPAN video that deserves notice even today (his comments start at 2:13:55).

