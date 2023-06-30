A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BLACK-GOLD BLUES
Auto lobby says EPA targets are wildly unrealistic

Standards are 'neither reasonable nor achievable in the time frame provided'

(THE TRUTH ABOUT CARS) – The Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AAI) is reportedly prepared to tell the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that its proposal to significantly reduce vehicle emissions through the 2032 model year is wildly unrealistic. The lobbying group believes that the government’s proposed targets are “neither reasonable nor achievable in the timeframe provided."

An internal memo was released on Wednesday, stating that the regulations introduced by the U.S. government earlier this year were so stringent that they were "a de facto battery-electric vehicle mandate.”

Updated guidance from the EPA has resulted in the most aggressive vehicle pollution standards the United States has seen so far. Under the new rules, passenger vehicles from the 2027-32 model years would now require 13-percent fleet-wide average emission reductions per year and a 56 percent reduction in average emission target levels from the 2026 model year.

