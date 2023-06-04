Baby Olivia video reaches major milestone

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Nancy Flanders

Live Action News

Live Action’s groundbreaking “Baby Olivia” video has reached a major milestone — 50 million views. The “Baby Olivia” project, first released in the summer of 2021, offers a medically accurate, animated glimpse of human life from the first moment of fertilization, and details a preborn child’s growth inside her mother’s womb.

“Baby Olivia” was created by Live Action with the support of world-class visual artists along with medical experts, including accredited OB/GYNs. The computer-generated 3D animation uses motion capture technology of real human movement, allowing this video to reveal the undeniable humanity of preborn children.

TRENDING: Here's where Target LGBT merch may end up now that it's pulled

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“Baby Olivia” also features facts on human development gathered from the detailed database at The Endowment for Human Development, a bioethically neutral nonprofit organization with a mission of improving health science education and public health.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In the video, Olivia journies from fertilization to her first heartbeat 22 days later to birth. She can be seen bouncing in the womb at 11 weeks and responding to light at 27 weeks as she prepares for life outside the womb.

After watching “Baby Olivia,” pro-abortion individuals have changed their minds about abortion.

“I just really changed my mind. I think, just leave the baby alone,” said one woman “… [Abortion is] just like killing a human being. Olivia — she’s already here.” She thinks “Baby Olivia” should be shown to all women.

A previously abortion-supportive gentleman who watched the video in light of Missisippi’s 15-week restriction on abortion (which lead to the overturning of Roe v. Wade) responded, “…It’s a human at that point. It’s a full person that’s able to do a lot — same things that we can do cognitively, so 15 weeks is too late. Even right at conception, the heartbeat is what, three weeks, I think it was. That was surprising, you know. I feel like once you get a heartbeat, you’re your own person…”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Baby Olivia” was first shared by Live Action in August of 2021. Live Action president and founder Lila Rose said at the time, “We know that baby Olivia is at the core of the abortion debate: will we defend her? Will we defend her constitutionally protected right to life? Baby Olivia should be shown to anyone considering abortion–in schools, at pregnancy resource centers, at churches, and in sidewalk advocacy. We can’t wait to see the impact Olivia makes.”

Since her arrival, Olivia has been called “spectacular” and a “beautiful video that pulls back the curtain on the glories within the womb.” Pro-lifers can use the “Baby Olivia” project to help build a pro-life culture in which preborn babies are viewed as equal and valuable.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!