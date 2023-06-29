Backlash continues: Bud Light is now cheaper than water in some places

Will Kessler

Daily Caller News Foundation

Some retailers are taking drastic steps by dropping prices on Bud Light as the backlash continues after the beer brand partnered with a transgender social media influencer, according to The New York Times.

Retailers that carry Bud Light are having trouble selling the beer, with one retailer having to sell the product for cheaper than water, according to the NYT. Conservatives began to boycott the brand in April after the company partnered with Dylan Mulvaney by creating customized cans with Mulvaney’s face on them.

“At this point, it’s cheaper than some of the cases of water we’re selling in the back,” said Andy Wagner, manager at Glenn Miller’s Beer & Soda Warehouse, according to the NYT. “It’s just not moving like it used to.”

Wagner noted that Bud Light sales at the store were down 45% compared to a year ago, the NYT reported. A 30-pack of Miller Lite at the store sells for $24.99 compared to a 30-pack of Bud Light, which sells for $8.99 after a rebate.

Total Bud Light sales continue to plummet, with sales the week of June 17 falling almost 30% compared to the same week last year. Modelo Especial surpassed Bud Light as America’s top-selling beer at the end of May.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth seems like he has no regrets about the decisions that destroyed Bud Light and suggests he would do it again. pic.twitter.com/gnGboWRBCS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 28, 2023

“We, too, at Bama Budweiser are upset about it and have made our feelings known to the top leadership at Anheuser-Busch,” said Steve Tatum, general manager of Bama Budweiser, a family-owned independent wholesaler, in a commercial addressing the backlash, according to the NYT.

Two top Anheuser-Busch marketing executives, Vice President for Marketing Daniel Blake and Bud Light Marketing Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid, were placed on leave following the controversy and now no longer work for the brand, according to texts obtained by the Daily Caller.

Anheuser-Busch, parent company of Bud Light, did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

