Ban female pastors? Votes now counted at largest U.S. Protestant denomination

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) passed an amendment Wednesday to officially prohibit churches in the denomination from having a female pastor.

The convention, which took place in New Orleans this year, had voted earlier to remove two churches, including Rick Warren’s Saddleback church, from the denomination for employing female pastors in contradiction of the church’s constitution, according to The New York Times. A second vote confirmed a proposed amendment by adding it to SBC’s constitution affirming that only men can be appointed as a pastor or elder “as qualified by scripture.”

The amendment proposed by Arlington Baptist Church Pastor Mike Law spoke in favor of the amendment he proposed during the debate portion of the convention.

“This Amendment brings clarity, and SECOND it strengthens our cooperation,” Law said. “It puts us all on the same page about what a pastor is and who a pastor is – a biblically qualified man who is appointed, affirmed, and deployed for spiritual leadership in a local church … In conclusion, a YES vote on this amendment brings clarity AND strengthens our cooperation. Let us be a Convention who joyfully takes Christ to the nations in God’s way according to God’s Word.”

One woman spoke during the debate portion of the convention and invited any SBC female pastors to move to the United Methodist Church (UMC), which would “welcome” them with open arms. UMC has allowed ordained women since the 1800s and officially granted full clergy rights in 1956, according to its website.

Several others attempted to call for extended time to discuss the motion and one man argued that the motion violated the rules because the opposition was not given due chance to make their case.

The debate has been stirring amongst the denomination for some time, particularly regarding Saddleback Church, which is led by Rick Warren and his wife Kay, both of whom identify as the church’s pastors, according to the Times. The church was removed from the SBC for having female pastors, and the church’s appeal was rejected Wednesday with over 88% of the 10,000 representatives voting against the appeal.

