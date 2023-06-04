A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Banned from Instagram, RFK Jr. to join Elon Musk

'To silence a major political candidate is profoundly undemocratic'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2023 at 1:17pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Video screenshot)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Video screenshot)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Saturday that he would join Elon Musk for an interview on Twitter Spaces.

“I am. I think I’m going on Tuesday at, I believe, it’s three o’clock,” Kennedy said on Newsmax’s “Saturday Agenda.” Kennedy’s campaign has been banned from Instagram, the presidential candidate tweeted on Thursday, prompting Musk to issue an invitation to appear on Twitter, an invitation Kennedy accepted.

TRENDING: Here's where Target LGBT merch may end up now that it's pulled

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Interesting… when we use our TeamKennedy email address to set up @instagram accounts we get an automatic 180-day ban. Can anyone guess why that’s happening?” Kennedy said in the tweet on Thursday.

Kennedy would be the second presidential candidate to appear on Twitter Spaces, following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who launched his campaign in a glitch-filled May 24 appearance on the social media site.

WATCH:

Are dark powers suppressing RFK Jr's presence in the 2024 presidential race because they know he's more popular than Joe Biden?

“To silence a major political candidate is profoundly undemocratic. Social media is the modern equivalent of the town square,” Kennedy posted on Thursday. “How can democracy function if only some candidates have access to it?”

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, has been banned by Instagram for posting about his views on vaccines, which the social media site labeled “misinformation.” ABC News also censored his views during an April 27 interview.

Kennedy is drawing 16.8% support in the Democratic primary race, according to the RealClearPolitics average, trailing President Joe Biden by 42.5%. The Democratic National Committee announced it would not hold debates during the 2024 presidential primaries, drawing criticism from author Marianne Williamson and Kennedy, both of whom are challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination, according to Fox News.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Musk closed the deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion in October of 2022, seeking to create a “common digital town square.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Chuck Todd stepping down as host of 'Meet the Press'
Former foster child adopts teens before they age out of system
Arguments stirred up over those lobbying for Chinese companies
Remembering when Abigail Adams warned her husband to 'remember the ladies'
Baby Olivia video reaches major milestone
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×