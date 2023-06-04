Banned from Instagram, RFK Jr. to join Elon Musk

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Saturday that he would join Elon Musk for an interview on Twitter Spaces.

“I am. I think I’m going on Tuesday at, I believe, it’s three o’clock,” Kennedy said on Newsmax’s “Saturday Agenda.” Kennedy’s campaign has been banned from Instagram, the presidential candidate tweeted on Thursday, prompting Musk to issue an invitation to appear on Twitter, an invitation Kennedy accepted.

“Interesting… when we use our TeamKennedy email address to set up @instagram accounts we get an automatic 180-day ban. Can anyone guess why that’s happening?” Kennedy said in the tweet on Thursday.

Kennedy would be the second presidential candidate to appear on Twitter Spaces, following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who launched his campaign in a glitch-filled May 24 appearance on the social media site.

“To silence a major political candidate is profoundly undemocratic. Social media is the modern equivalent of the town square,” Kennedy posted on Thursday. “How can democracy function if only some candidates have access to it?”

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, has been banned by Instagram for posting about his views on vaccines, which the social media site labeled “misinformation.” ABC News also censored his views during an April 27 interview.

Kennedy is drawing 16.8% support in the Democratic primary race, according to the RealClearPolitics average, trailing President Joe Biden by 42.5%. The Democratic National Committee announced it would not hold debates during the 2024 presidential primaries, drawing criticism from author Marianne Williamson and Kennedy, both of whom are challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination, according to Fox News.

Musk closed the deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion in October of 2022, seeking to create a “common digital town square.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

