Barbie's dream house is available to rent on Airbnb

(BREEZY SCROLL) – The center of Malibu is where you can find the life-size Dreamhouse. It was recently renovated and is all pink. The home will now be available for rent on Airbnb a few days before the movie opens in theatres. According to an announcement from Airbnb, on July 21 and 22, Ken will host two lucky winners for separate overnight visits.

According to the travel website, two people will be chosen to spend a free night at the real-life Barbie house with a buddy. The Barbie Dreamhouse is a three-story structure featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a private cinema, a hobby room, an outdoor disco dance floor, a hot tub, and an infinity pool. In honor of the extremely unusual listing, Airbnb said it will give to Save the Children.

The press release stated, via Ken: “We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them. But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside this one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs.” The report also states that with the date of the release, Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to an organization named Save the Children, which will be providing learning resources and support to children, families, and communities in support of girls’ confidence.

