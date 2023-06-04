A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bible banned in schools due to vulgarity and violence

'They should be outraged about all the books that are being censored'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2023 at 5:21pm
A scene from 'David' at Sight & Sound Theaters. (Video screenshot)

(AP) -- The Good Book is being treated like a bad book in Utah after a parent frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools convinced a suburban district that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children.

And the Book of Mormon could be next.

The 72,000-student Davis School District north of Salt Lake City removed the Bible from its elementary and middle schools while keeping it in high schools after a committee reviewed the scripture in response to a parental complaint. The district has removed other titles, including Sherman Alexie’s “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” and John Green’s “Looking for Alaska,” following a 2022 state law requiring districts to include parents in decisions over what constitutes “sensitive material.”

