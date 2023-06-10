A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Why the Biden administration's nicotine ban could be a boon for drug cartels

Boost for criminal syndicates involved in illicit tobacco market

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 10, 2023 at 4:19pm
(FREE BEACON) – A Biden administration proposal to sharply limit the amount of nicotine in cigarettes may have the unintended consequence of boosting Mexican drug cartels.

The rule, which the Food and Drug Administration is expected to finalize in August, would effectively ban cigarettes as they are currently made in the United States, forcing the business underground.

Observers say this could be a boon for criminal syndicates involved in the illicit tobacco market, which the State Department has called "a growing threat to U.S. national interests" that has "been linked to the financing of terrorist organizations."

Read the full story ›

