Biden to appoint acting FAA chief with no airline-industry experience: Report

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden’s expected new interim administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lacks airline experience.

Deputy U.S. Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg is likely to temporarily head the FAA to replace outgoing acting administrator Billy Nolen, who’s expected to resign in the coming days, according to The Wall Street Journal. Trottenberg’s record is largely focused on ground transportation and pedestrian traffic, and lacks significant airline experience, according to her DOT page.

TRENDING: State changes laws on setting mandatory prices

Trottenberg serves under Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. She was formerly the assistant transportation secretary for President Barack Obama and former transportation commissioner for New York City, according to her page.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Current and previous FAA administrators and nominees had aviation backgrounds, with former Biden-pick Nolen being a former pilot and airline executive. Steve Dickson, a Trump-appointee who stepped down as FAA administrator in March 2022, worked for Delta Airlines for decades. Phil Washington, Biden’s most recent nominee to head the FAA who withdrew in late March, was the CEO of Denver International Airport.

Washington was originally nominated in July 2022 and was renominated in January after the Senate failed to act on the confirmation process. He faced stiff GOP opposition in the confirmation process, where Washington was questioned on his lack of aviation experience other than his work at the Denver airport.

Should the FAA chief have significant airline-industry experience? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The FAA has been operating under temporary leadership without a Senate-confirmed appointee since Dickson resigned. Pressure for the Biden administration to appoint a full-time leader has ramped up as airports have notably undergone issues like mass flight cancellations and plane collisions since Dickerson’s departure last year.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Neither the White House nor the Transportation office immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment, and the FAA referred the DCNF to the White House for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!