Biden-corruption headlines should overshadow Trump story

Remember Burisma? It all started with Biden corruption involving the Ukrainian business Burisma..

And now, once again, new information about it, startling information, threatens to blow the lid off the case with previously unknown recorded conversations that include both Hunter and Joe.

Joe Biden recently labeled the bribery allegations as "malarkey."

But in a stunning turnabout, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said late Monday that the Burisma executive who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter to the tune of $5,000,000 each kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with then providing an "insurance policy" citing the FBI FD-1023 form the bureau briefing lawmakers on.

This mind-blowing development adds ammunition to Republican efforts to impeach Biden, overshadowing former President Donald Trump's legal challenges – or at least it should.

Grassley revealed what was said to be a redacted reference alleging a criminal bribery scheme between then-Vice President Biden and an unnamed foreign national.

The FBI form, dated June 30, 2020, included an interview with a "highly credible" confidential source who detailed meetings and conversations he or she had with a top Burisma executive over the course of several years in 2015.

Grassley said the FD-1023 has a redacted reference that the Burisma executive possesses 15 audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden and two recordings with Joe Biden – otherwise known as "the Big Guy."

"That's why it's important that the document be made public without unnecessary redactions for the American people to see," the senator said. "Let me assist for purposes of transparency."

Grassley said the recordings were "allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case he got into a tight spot."

"The 1023 also indicates that then-Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden," Grassley said. He demanded to know "what, if anything has the Justice Department and FBI done to investigate? The Justice Department and FBI must show their work. They no longer deserve the benefit of the doubt."

The FBI brought the document to Capitol Hill last week after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer subpoenaed it last month. The FBI briefed Comer and committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., on the form in a SCIF on Capitol Hill, but did not turn over the document. Comer threatened to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress.

The confidential human source told the FBI that the Burisma executive was speaking with the confidential source to "get advice on the best way to go forward" in 2015 and 2016 in gaining U.S. oil rights and getting involved with a U.S. oil company. That's right. Hunter Biden was a fossil fuel executive in Ukraine. The Burisma executive discussed Hunter's role on the board. The confidential human source questioned why the Burisma executive needed his or her advice in acquiring access to U.S. oil if he had Hunter Biden on the board. The Burisma executive answered by referring to Hunter Biden as "dumb."

As Fox News reported, the Burisma executive explained to the confidential source that Burisma had to "pay the Bidens" because Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma, and explained how difficult it would be to enter the U.S. market in the midst of that investigation.

The confidential source further detailed that conversation, suggesting to the Burisma executive that he "pay the Bidens $50,000 each," to which the Burisma executive replied, it is "not $50,000," it is "$5 million."

"$5 million for one Biden, $5 million for the other Biden," the executive told the source, according to a source familiar with the document.

A source familiar said according to the document, the $5 million payments appeared to reference a kind of "retainer" Burisma intended to pay the Bidens to deal with a number of issues, including the investigation led by Shokin. Another source referred to the arrangement as a "pay-to-play" scheme.

The confidential source said the Burisma executive told him he "paid" the Bidens in such a manner "through so many different bank accounts" that investigators would not be able to "unravel this for at least 10 years."

The Burisma executive told the confidential source that he "didn't pay the Big Guy directly."

Biden famously and on videotape has acknowledged that when he was vice president, he successfully pressured Ukraine to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin. At the time, Shokin was investigating Burisma Holdings, and at the time, "dumb" Hunter had a highly lucrative role on the board, receiving thousands of dollars per month. Vice President Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion of critical U.S. aid if Shokin was not fired.

Biden also said many times during the 2020 campaign he didn't ever talk to his son about his business.

This may be the downfall of Joe Biden – and maybe the FBI and the Justice Department. Good riddance to all.

Watch Biden's infamous boast about Shokin:

