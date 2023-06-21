Biden doubles down on bankrolling activists who suppress conservatives

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden’s administration awarded two grants to a U.K.-based think tank that routinely works to censor conservatives online for what it considers to be mis- and disinformation.

The State Department is sending the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) nearly $250,000 for a program combatting “hate and polarization” in Eastern Europe; the grant began in April and will end in March 2024. The ISD is a British nongovernmental organization funded by left-wing billionaires and European government agencies that collaborates with online platforms such as YouTube and Spotify to crack down on so-called misinformation.

TRENDING: WATCH: Tucker Carlson's Episode 5: 'Safer to be the president's son than his opponent'

The think tank often classifies ordinary conservative discussions and journalism as hate and/or disinformation, such as “abortion misinformation,” “COVID-19 disinformation” and “climate disinformation,” according to a Daily Caller News Foundation review of the organization’s materials. The Department of Defense (DOD) sent the ISD $80,000 in May, according to a grant for Air Force research “to prevent technological surprise to our nation and create it for our adversaries.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Daily Caller News Foundation first reported a 2021 State Department grant to the organization intended to “advance the development of promising and innovative technologies against disinformation and propaganda” in Europe and the United Kingdom.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee is investigating the ISD’s role in advocating censorship of speech “particularly by established conservative media and individuals,” according to a House Foreign Affairs Committee press release.

Do leftists want to completely eliminate all speech that exposes their corrupt mindset? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

An ISD report in 2021 cited misgendering as an example of “anti-trans hatred” in a report on social media discourse on the topic of men’s participation in women’s sports. The organization’s report concluded by pushing platforms to take action by “actively monitoring accounts that have shown to be repeat offenders on this issue,” including prominent conservative figures.

The organization also called Libs of Tik Tok, a popular conservative Twitter account revealing examples of left-wing pedagogy like CRT and gender ideology, as a “prolific spreader of hate” in January.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Furthermore, YouTube includes the ISD in its “Trusted Flagger program,” an initiative that collaborates with multiple nongovernmental organizations and government agencies designed to assist YouTube in enforcing its guidelines.

ISD lists left-wing billionaire Pierre Omidyar’s Omidyar Group, George Soros’ Open Society Foundations and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, along with several European government agencies, as funders.

The State Department, DOD and ISD did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!