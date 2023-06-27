'Biden even lies about lying': President scorched for stunning denial

There's been no lack of accusations that Joe Biden is ignorant on many issues – just review his advocacy for transgenderism despite the science that makes the ideology that a man can become a woman impossible.

But now he's taking a ton of criticism for his own claim to be ignorant – about son Hunter Biden's scandalous business operations.

Those deals, based on evidence now available, appear largely to have involved selling access to Joe Biden as vice president, or president. The industry, according to congressional investigators, involves tens of millions of dollars and a labyrinth of bank accounts used to transfer money to multiple Biden clan members.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Civilizations clash – in Ukraine and at home

Joe Biden has maintained throughout that he knows nothing about Hunter's dealings, and never discussed those with Hunter. But recently revealed evidence shows he apparently was in the room with Hunter when a business deal was going down, and Hunter even threatened that Joe would help him make the other side "regret" not doing what Hunter instructed.

So a reporter this week asked Biden, "Did you lie about never speaking with Hunter about his business deals?" To which Biden said, "No."

Q: "Did you lie about never speaking to Hunter about his business deals?" BIDEN: "No" pic.twitter.com/mWC3Xtd8sS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

Is Joe Biden a serial liar? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (16 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Commenters online erupted. "Do you really think he remembers?" wrote one. "He excels at revisionist history. I do believe he and his henchmen make it up as they go along. Living a fairy tale."

The activists at ForAmerica said, "Fact check: false."

Tim Graham, of NewsBusters, said, "Still lying."

Chris Plante, a radio personality, "Joe Biden even lies about lying."

Republicans added their perspective. Operative Jake Schneider said, "BREAKING: Biden is STILL claiming he has never spoken to his son Hunter about his corrupt foreign business deals. We know that is a complete lie."

BREAKING: Biden is STILL claiming he has never spoken to his son Hunter about his corrupt foreign business deals. We know that is a complete lie.pic.twitter.com/phnAjiFzpZ — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 26, 2023

I’ve repeatedly said if the allegations are false, Joe Biden could clear this up by being transparent & sharing the truth with the American people. He’s instead had his administration & the DOJ completely stonewall at every turn. https://t.co/mRd90TyJkS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 26, 2023

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, cut to the chase, saying, "If the allegations are false, Joe Biden could clear this up by being transparent & sharing the truth with the American people."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Iowans offered the documentation about Joe's involvement in the deals:

Even when we have text messages from Hunter to his Chinese business associates suggesting otherwise. https://t.co/K65Z6zMUo8 pic.twitter.com/UZRjIPdQTG — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) June 26, 2023

And Tommy Pigott, a rapid response director for the GOP, said, "There is a mountain of evidence that suggests Biden not only knew about but was involved in his family's influence peddling – including text messages, emails, a voicemail, visitor's logs, photographs, and on-the-record accounts."

Fox News described Biden as being "torched" for his claims.

It said, "President Biden was shredded on Twitter after he denied lying about not having conversations with son Hunter Biden regarding his business dealings Monday. An IRS whistleblower on the Hunter Biden probe recently told Congress that the president's son referred to his father to pressure a Chinese business partner and claimed the elder Biden was in the room while he was conducting business deals. This is the latest revelation in a years-long scandal suggesting the Bidens engaged in corrupt dealings in foreign countries."

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!