Biden folds in fight over mandate for doctors to do body mutilations

Joe Biden has blinked in his fight to impose the transgender ideology across America, giving up on a case that sought to force religious doctors and hospitals to perform controversial body mutilations on patients.

According to a statement from Becket, the federal government had until Tuesday to appeal a lower court's adverse ruling in the case Sisters of Mercy v. Becerra.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It failed to do so.

TRENDING: 'Completely unresponsive': U.S. regulators open probe into 40,000 EVs

"After multiple defeats in court, the federal government has thrown in the towel on its controversial, medically unsupported transgender mandate," explained Luke Goodrich, vice president and senior counsel at Becket. "Doctors take a solemn oath to ‘do no harm,’ and they can’t keep that oath if the federal government is forcing them to perform harmful, irreversible procedures against their conscience and medical expertise."

The organization reported Biden declined to appeal a federal court ruling that stops the government "from forcing religious doctors and hospitals to perform controversial gender-transition procedures against their conscience and professional medical judgment."

The case was the second time a federal appeals court had blocked the administration’s orders, and the second time Biden chose not to seek Supreme Court review.

The result is a precedent that protects religious doctors and hospitals across the country from suffering multimillion-dollar penalties for following their religious beliefs, conscience, and informed medical judgment.

Are all doctors performing transgender surgeries violating their solemn oath to do no harm? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The plans to demand Christian doctors provide horrific services to patients originated with Barack Obama.

"In 2016, the federal government reinterpreted the Affordable Care Act to require doctors and hospitals across the country to perform controversial gender-transition procedures, including on children, even when doing so would violate doctors’ consciences and could harm the patient," Becket explained.

"A coalition of Catholic hospitals, a Catholic university, and Catholic nuns who run health clinics for the elderly and poor sued the federal government to stop the mandate, and a federal court agreed that the mandate was unlawful and permanently blocked it from taking effect," the organization reported.

Later, the Eighth Circuit upheld the lower court’s decision.

Now, Biden has let the final deadline for appealing to the Supreme Court expire.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In the earlier case, Franciscan Alliance v. Becerra, Becket defended a religious hospital network sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration and the Christian Medical & Dental Associations.

Becket won that decision at the Fifth Circuit when Biden also failed to appeal.



IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].