|
Biden lashes out at reporter asking why FBI informant file referred to him as 'the Big Guy'

'Dumb question'

WND News Services
Published June 15, 2023 at 5:10pm
Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic plan, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at IBEW Local 26 in Lanham, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(FOX NEWS) – President Biden lashed out at a reporter Thursday who asked why the FBI document alleging a criminal bribery scheme between him and a foreign national referred to him as "the Big Guy."

"Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the 'Big Guy,' President Biden? Why is that term continuously applied?" New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Biden following his remarks at an event.

"Why do you ask such a dumb question?" Biden responded before staff ushered press out of the room.

TRENDING: Rainbow oxymorons have dulled Intelligence Community

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







