Biden lashes out at reporter asking why FBI informant file referred to him as 'the Big Guy'

(FOX NEWS) – President Biden lashed out at a reporter Thursday who asked why the FBI document alleging a criminal bribery scheme between him and a foreign national referred to him as "the Big Guy."

"Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the 'Big Guy,' President Biden? Why is that term continuously applied?" New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Biden following his remarks at an event.

"Why do you ask such a dumb question?" Biden responded before staff ushered press out of the room.

