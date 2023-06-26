Biden scandal moves to new level: 'Someone is lying'

The Biden family long has been embroiled in scandal.

Parts of that include the prostitution and drugs revealed on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop.

Then there are the allegations, with evidence, of members accepting bribes from foreign nationals.

Not far behind are the allegations of a protection racket being conducted by the FBI and DOJ to shield Bidens from their own actions, and the evidence there too.

But now it's moved even higher, according to Jonathan Turley, the Shapiro professor of public interest law at George Washington University.

He's not only testified as an expert before Congress, he's at times represented Congress in court.

In an online commentary he explains that the situation now is that America knows someone is lying about the Bidens.

The question is who.

"Someone is lying. The allegations raised against the Department [of Justice] now have potentially criminal and impeachable elements. As such, the authority of Congress to investigate is at its apex. If U.S. Attorney General David Weiss was denied the ability to bring charges in two other jurisdictions and was denied a request for special counsel status, [Attorney General Merrick] Garland’s past statements to Congress stand contradicted. Alternatively, these whistleblowers (who offered detailed accounts, including the names of other witnesses) have lied to Congress," he said.

The solution, he suggested is that "the House must move forward and demand answers from Garland, Weiss, and others. It should also finally call in Hunter Biden, if necessary under compulsion, to end the obfuscation over these messages."

The details include an affirmation of Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was assigned to investigate Hunter Biden, purportedly as a special counsel.

However, he has confirmed, to the IRS and FBI, "I’m not the deciding official."

But that conflicts with what Biden's attorney general, Garland, who said Weiss had "totally authority" in the case.

"IRS supervisory agent Gary A. Shapley Jr. told Congress he was so dismayed by Weiss’s statement and other admissions that he memorialized them in a communication to other team members," Turley explained. "Shapley and another whistleblower detail what they describe as a pattern of interference with their investigation of Hunter Biden, including the denial of searches, lines of questioning, and even attempted indictments."

What is "abundantly clear," he wrote, "is that someone is lying. Either these whistleblowers are lying to Congress, or these Justice Department officials (including Garland) are lying."

Turley cited to evidence that reveals Hunter Biden essentially was threatening a Chinese official – while his father was "sitting next to me" in the room.

But, Joe Biden has claimed repeatedly he had "no knowledge or involvement" in his son's business schemes.

Turley explained the evidence, based on whistleblower testimony, was that the top level of the DOJ shut down attempts to investigate Hunter Biden's social media statement, memorialized on social media.

Garland, Turley explained, was "irate" over the issue.

"He denounced the allegations as 'an attack on an institution that is essential to American democracy, and essential to the safety of the American people.'"

But, Turley explained, Garland's claim "bordered on delusional."

"Polls show that a majority of the public now views the Justice Department as politically compromised and even engaged in election interference. The level of trust in the department under Garland is now lower than it was under his predecessor, Bill Barr," he said. "These questions are not an attack on the institution, but on what some are doing with it. Garland’s reaction is akin to doctors responding to malpractice lawsuits as attacks on medicine itself.

Garland has, in light of the controversy, continued to insist that he's doing things the right away and the public must trust him.

Turley explained, "For those us who once supported Garland’s nomination as attorney general, it was another maddening moment. Garland has done little to change the view of his department or to address the political bias that has plagued it and the FBI for years. That record has resulted in blistering reports from the inspector general and most recently Special Counsel John Durham."

The "growing problem" for Garland is that he has barred using a special counsel to resolve questions in the case, possibly because that would allow a full report on "influence peddling" by the Bidens.

Whistleblowers who worked on the Hunter Biden detail, in fact, have confirmed they repeatedly were told to back off.

"It is the concealment of the corruption that often results in crimes, from false statements to tax evasion to unlawful financial transactions to unlawful work as an unregistered foreign agent," Turley said.

"The whistleblowers allege that the Justice Department consistently cut them off in seeking searches or answers related to President Biden. However, the line that stood out the most was this: 'U.S. Attorney Weiss stated that he subsequently asked for special counsel authority from Main DOJ at that time and was denied that authority.'"

He said the DOJ's restrictions on the investigation could explain several issues, including why it took five years to get charges "that could have been established in the first month," why there is no serious investigation into influence peddling and why Hunter Biden's lawyer cannot recall ever being asked about laptop."

