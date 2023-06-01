A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics
Biden takes massive fall on stage during Air Force grad ceremony

Secret Service helped president to his feet

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2023 at 3:34pm
Biden takes massive fall on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony (video screenshot)

(DAILY CALLER) – President Joe Biden accidentally fell over on stage Thursday as he attended the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation.

Video footage shows Biden, wearing a suit and ball cap, walking happily across the stage when suddenly he trips to the ground.

Several secret service members immediately run over to help assist the president.

Read the full story ›


