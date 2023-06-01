Biden takes massive fall on stage during Air Force grad ceremony

HAIL TO THE CHIEF

(DAILY CALLER) – President Joe Biden accidentally fell over on stage Thursday as he attended the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation.

Video footage shows Biden, wearing a suit and ball cap, walking happily across the stage when suddenly he trips to the ground.

Several secret service members immediately run over to help assist the president.

