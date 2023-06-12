Biden violated federal law in 'Pride' promotion, experts say

Joe Biden constantly unleashes rants against those who have failed to adopt his presidency's main goal – promoting the LGBT lifestyle choices to all Americans including children.

He's repeatedly suggested changing the nation's laws to accomplish his ideology.



Now he's accused of breaking the law in that pursuit.

"To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of U.S. Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors," commented Tom Fitton, chief of government watchdog Judicial Watch.

In fact, he explained that the U.S. Flag Code states, "The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs."

Critics complained that the concern was unfounded because there was another flag flying at the White House at another location that was "higher."

But a commentary at the Washington Stand by Suzanne Bowdey said the weekend display by Biden represented "the "LGBT fixation" held by the "current resident" of the White House.

"It was a stark contrast to the mood in the rest of America, where the fury over Pride displays has reached a deafening roar."

She explained, "That all seems lost on Joe Biden, who hosted the largest Pride event in White House history on Saturday. The South Lawn event came just two days after the president savaged the Americans opposed to his wildly irresponsible agenda of transgenderism. In a scripted response to a PBS reporter, the president unloaded on parents who are up in arms about the indoctrination of their sons and daughters, calling the opposition to child mutilation 'hysterical' and 'cruel.'"

She blasted PBS News White House correspondent Laura Barron-Lopez for her "coordinated exchange" with Biden.

Parroting the ideology's talking points, Barron-Lopez asked, "All over the country … Republican led states are passing laws — passing anti-LGBT, anti-transgender laws that restrict rights and medical care. Intimidation is on the rise. This week, anti-LGBTQ protesters turned violent in California." She claimed there are parents considering moving out of the U.S. because local governments are adopting limits on those procedures in which children's body's are deliberately mutilated.

She said, "Why do you think this is happening? And what do you say to parents like the ones that I spoke to — to those families who are contemplating leaving the country because they don’t feel safe anymore?"

Biden ticked off points of his transgender agenda, then insisted he has a right to make decisions for others' kids.

"These are our kids. These are our neighbors. It’s cruel and it’s callous. They’re not somebody else’s kids, they’re all our kids. They’re the kids, and our children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft. It matters a great deal how we treat everyone in this country," he said.

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., immediately responded to Biden's mistake.

"Contrary to President Biden, the nation’s children do not belong to him, and it’s good to oppose unnecessary and irreversible medical procedures for kids. If Joe Biden wants to see an extremist, there are mirrors all over the White House."

The commentary explained Biden's failure.

"An astonishing 71% of Americans reject Biden’s suggestion that there are more than two genders in the latest Rasmussen Report — including 67% of his own party," it explained.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has explained, "It is wrong for physicians to perform sex change operations on minors. That is mutilation and physicians who commit such acts in Florida not only lose their medical license, they go to jail."

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., responded to Biden's handling of the U.S. flag, with, "Pursuing his twisted agenda, Biden dishonors the flag and breaks American law. Shameful that our flag is being replaced by leftist imagery at the White House."

"This is a disgrace," explained Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. "Not only is it in breach of U.S. Flag Code, but it’s a glaring example of this White Houses’ incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism."

