Biden wants magic train that would cross ocean

Joe Biden's history is replete with misstatements, faux pas incidents, blunders and even verbal attacks on individuals.

His latest, however, could be his most startling.

He wants a train that would travel 8,000 miles over water. Or maybe UNDER water?

It is PJMedia that highlighted Biden's comments, made at the League of Conservation Voters' annual dinner.

Specifically, Biden wants "“a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean."

The report turned sarcastic, "Imagine the convenience and savings of boarding a train in Los Angeles bound for Honolulu, where you could spend the first night of your rail voyage stuffing your face with poi before heading off to your final destination: beautiful downtown Kochi, India."

The report said it was unclear whether Biden's plans include an undersea rail line, or whether he is developing "a typhoon-proof hover-rail that will thrill travelers with trains skimming barely above the ocean waves at 200 MPH?"

"Here’s something to ponder. How about we build a trunk line straight to Taipei, Taiwan? Do you think Comrade Xi, suddenly cowering under his fancy covers in Beijing, would dare mess with America once we demonstrate the ability to lay hover-rail track at will, right up to Communist China’s doorstep?"

WND reported recently when a commentary suggested that Biden's mistakes actually weren't gaffes, but lies.

It explained, "Rahm Emmanuel took the advice of the late Winston Churchill to never let a good crisis go to waste, but President Joe Biden has opted for a policy of never letting a good story go to waste … even if it isn’t true. Biden is a storyteller, who likely views himself as a wise sage sharing his personal tales to connect with the audience. Instead, he comes off like Grandpa Simpson with ramblings that are entirely nonsensical. He has also shown a tendency to repeat his favorite tales, even after the fact-checkers roast him for his outright lies. Either Biden doesn’t care, or is too isolated from reality to notice the reaction. Either way, we should be concerned."

The commentary noted it would be "easy to dismiss" Biden's ramblings about " being a truck driver, confronting a local drug dealer, or even his exchanges with a friendly Amtrak conductor," if he was the man down the street.

"His 'tall tales' would seem harmless," it said. But Biden isn’t.

"He lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and is the most powerful man in the world," the commentary said. "There is a difference between telling wheelchair-bound Missouri State Senator Chuck Graham to stand up and be recognized, or calling to out recently-deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) at a White House event – and suggesting that at the time of the drafting of the Second Amendment American citizens couldn’t legally own cannons as part of his gun control efforts.

"It might seem the same, but the former are simple mistakes, while the latter is an example of Biden lying to make a point. And he did it repeatedly, even after such outlets as The Washington Post called him out. Clearly, someone on his staff must have explained that he was wrong after such a paper of record addressed the issue," the commentary charged.

Some of Biden's blunders do appear to be gaffes, but they then have triggered odd responses.

For example, the White House launched a confusing and nonsensical explanation for why President Joe Biden was looking for late Representative Jackie Walorski during an event after she was killed in a car crash in Indiana last month – and claimed she was "at top of mind."

The briefing room devolved into shouts as Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sent reporters into a tizzy during Wednesday's briefing when she repeatedly suggested that the president did not forget Walorski was dead when calling out for her during his remarks earlier in the day.

Biden, nearing 81, asked the crowd gathered for the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in Washington, D.C. where Walorski was located as he thanked lawmakers for their work on a plan to end hunger in the U.S. by 2030.

He's also made comments about his own cancer, delivered an offense to many with a Holocaust gaffe, and may even have broken the law on occasion with his statements.

The list actually is so long at least one author has compiled a book about them.

