Biden's border team are all quietly resigning

Media silent

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2023 at 5:20pm
Wall on Mexican-American border (Unsplash)

(DAILY FETCHED) – Joe Biden’s Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, John Tien, quietly resigned this week following other border team resignations as the media cycle buried the story amid the Trump indictment and the missing Titanic submersible.

Tien’s resignation comes after Customs and Border Protection chief Chris Magnus, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting chief Tae Johnson, and US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, who also resigned in the last few months.

The official media story for Tien’s resignation is he wants to spend more time with his family. However, this comes weeks after he was giving interviews about his “new challenge” in the job, declaring his “a responsibility to be both seen and heard.”

×