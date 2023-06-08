Biden's 'church-protection commission' filled with LGBT, Islam, leftist activists

Joe Biden's administration has a special council to advise how to keep churches in America safe.

In fact, they've been under assault from the government, which during COVID ordered them to shut their doors and refuse to let people attend, by the leftist agenda in Washington that under Biden demands allegiance to the transgenderism and abortion ideologies, and radical and violent groups on the left who have been on a rampage ever since the faulty Roe abortion precedent was struck down by the Supreme Court.

But Biden's idea of protecting churches might surprise some.

It's because his council includes a Muslim who held a fundraiser for a cop-killer, a leader of the pro-LGBT ideology, another who insisted the idea of America as a "Christian" nation is "almost toxic," and another who said, when Arab Muslims were targeting African Christians with "genocide" and thousands died, it actually was just because "things escalated."

It is the Washington Stand that has documented Biden's Faith-Based Security Advisory Council.

The issue rose in importance recently when the Department of Homeland Security warned that churches and "faith-based institutions" were facing the prospect of violent attacks in coming months.

In fact, attacks against churches have tripled in just a few years, the report said.

The council purportedly is to help churches "prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from acts of targeted violence or terrorism, major disasters, cyberattacks, or other threats or emergencies against places of worship, faith communities, and faith-based organizations."

The Stand explained the council includes:

Al Sharpton, who was accused of "vile rhetoric" that incited rioting just before rioters killed rabbinical student Yankel Rosenbaum. He also has said, "If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house."

Also Naomi Washington-Leapheart, who most recently was with the National LGBTQ Task Force and has insisted on changing the Bible to promote the organizations' preferred definitions of sexuality and gender. She has insisted on recruiting LGBTQ advocates inside churches and lashed out angrily when President Donald Trump "issued a 2019 conscience regulation protecting health care workers from being coerced into taking part in abortions, transgender surgeries, or assisted suicides," the report said.

Also Leslie Copeland-Tune, of the National Council of Churches, who was the one who said "the belief that America is a Christian nation is 'almost toxic' and 'has really fed into the idea of white nationalism, of Christian nationalism,'" the report said. Copeland-Tune also has lobbied for "reparations" to blacks because of "equity."

Also, Mohamed Hagmagid Ali, AKA Imam Mohamed Magid, the chief of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society, who spoke at a fundraiser for convicted cop-killer H. Rap Brown, who now goes by the name "Jamil Al-Amin." Magid, on the topic of the Sudanese genocide in Durfar, claimed that "things escalated, and people called it genocide." The U.S. State Department actually said the slaughter of an estimated 200,000 people was, in fact, "genocide" targeting Christians.

Also, Salam al-Marayati, a founder of the Muslim Public Affairs Council who likened Islamic terrorists to "American freedom fighters hundreds of years ago." He said the 1983 bombing of a U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut, which killed 241 Americans, was a "military operation." The Washington Times has called MPAC "an anti-Semitic organization that has defended infamous terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah." He has tied to the Muslim Brotherhood, a fundamentalist group that has had al-Qaida founders Osama bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri as members.

The Stand pointed out Robert Spencer, an expert on Islam, said, "Biden’s handlers would never dream of appointing someone who actually opposes jihad violence and Shariah oppression of women. If they did, there would be a huge outcry over ‘Islamophobia,’ and the appointment would be withdrawn. But these guys? No problem."

Another member, the Stand said, is Chandru Acharya, head of the Hindu Sawamsayvak Sangh, who at one point threatened to "wipe out" Christians in India.

Others include, Talib M. Shareef, president of the D.C.-based Masjid Muhammad, Jonah Dov Pesner, of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism who called abortion a "righteous procedure," Julie Schonfeld, who organized gay rabbinical students to create a Jewish service blessing same-sex couples, Moshe Hauer of the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations, and Gabriel Salguero of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition.

The Stand reported the group also includes representatives of the Salvation Army, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the African Methodist Episcopal church.

The Stand explained, "Attacks on U.S. churches and pro-life pregnancy resource centers, many of which are affiliated with churches. Arsons, desecrations, and vandalism of U.S. churches nearly tripled in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2022. There have been 353 attacks on U.S. churches between the beginning of the Biden administration and March 31, according to documentation in two separate reports by Arielle Del Turco of Family Research Council’s Center for Religious Liberty."

