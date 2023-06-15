Bidens 'coerced' foreign national to pay them $10 million

A new report from senior legal correspondent Margot Cleveland at The Federalist charges that the Bidens allegedly "coerced" a foreign national to pay them $10 million in bribes.

That's according to those who are familiar with the investigation into the FBI's handling of a report from a trusted "confidential human source" that provided details of the payments allegedly made to the Bidens, she reported.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It's just the latest detail to emerge from a massive pay-for-play scandal that purportedly involves many members of the Biden family selling – to foreigners – access to Joe Biden as vice president and then president.

TRENDING: Blue state hopes to 'fix' nature via bio-socialism

Multiple reputable sources have seen documentation of the schemes to funnel money from foreigners through a labyrinth of bank accounts and organizations to the Bidens, and have reported on it.

Now the new report cited individuals "familiar with the investigation into the FBI's handling of the FD-1023 confidential human source report."

The FBI still is stonewalling on the issue, the report said.

But it said Sen. Chuck Grassley has confirmed a foreign national – identified by several individuals as Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky – purportedly has 17 recordings "implicating the Bidens in a pay-to-play scandal."

Did the Bidens 'coerce' a foreign national to pay them $10 million? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (106 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

Two of those involved Joe Biden, who then was VP, the report said.

"The Federalist has now learned the FD-1023 reported the CHS saying the Bidens 'coerced' Zlochevsky to pay the bribes. Sources familiar with the investigation also explained the context of Zlochevsky’s statements, and that context further bolsters the CHS’s reporting," Cleveland explained.

"In the FD-1023 from June 30, 2020, the confidential human source summarized earlier meetings he had with Zlochevsky. According to the CHS, in the 2015-2016 timeframe, the CHS, who was providing advice to Zlochevsky, told the Burisma owner to stay away from the Bidens. Then, after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential contest, the CHS asked Zlochevsky if he was upset Trump won."

The report noted the "source" explained he hoped Zlochevsky had taken precautions to protect himself.

The response, apparently, from Zlochevsky was that he said he had done several things to avoid detection, "stressing he had never paid the 'Big Guy' directly and that it would take some 10 years to unravel the various money trails."

Then he "mentioned the audio recordings he had made of the conversations he had with Hunter and Joe Biden, according to the CHS," Cleveland explained.

While the House investigates the Bidens on this very issue, and has reported that foreigners paid the Bidens $10 million through a long trail of accounts, the evidence mounts.

Grassley and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer already have confirmed the FBI considered the source who revealed the scheme as "highly credible."

The report said it's unknown what the FBI did to investigate the claims that a sitting president was involved in a scheme to sell out his own country because the bureau has refused to comment.

But the bureau did "allow Rep. Jamie Raskin, ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, to falsely represent to Americans that" the investigation into the Bidens had been closed, the report said. That prompted former Attorney General William Barr to correct him, confirming that had not happened.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The report said while the FBI's inaction is evident, "banking records released in May by the House Oversight Committee show congressional investigators are unraveling the complex web behind the Biden family business. Those records provide concrete evidence of a pattern of public corruption involving foreign nationals, with Joe Biden at the helm."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].