Biden's education chief makes huge admission on sex harassment

One of two big agenda items that Joe Biden is insisting the United States fully adopt during his presidency is the ideology of transgenderism.

The other is abortion.

But now Biden's LGBT campaign might have hit a road bump.

Since his education secretary admitted that those policies – to allow the definition of women to be expanded to include men – causes sexual harassment.

The details are outlined in commentary published at Fox News.

That documents a recent congressional hearing in which U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., was asking Education Secretary Miguel Cardona about Biden's plans for Title IX. Those changes would require schools to allow males who say they are female to participate in any female athletic endeavor.

Houchin asked, "Do you believe that requiring those women to undress in front of Lia Thomas and allowing Lia Thomas to undress in front of female athletes constitutes sexual harassment, yes or no?"

Cardona tried to avoid answering, with, "I don't believe students should, be, feel unsafe in any locker room."

Houchin pressed, "Do you believe that it constitutes sexual harassment to force women to undress in front of biological males?"

He admitted, "I do believe forcing, uh, forcing women to undress in front of biological males is a concern and sexual … yes."

The member of Congress continued, "So, if Lia Thomas identifies as male, would requiring female swimmers to dress with him have constituted sexual harassment?"

Cardona: "I think I know the line of questioning, and I'd be happy to… it's not a yes or no question for me."

The commentary, by Doreen Denny, senior director of government relations for Concerned Women for America, explained, "Cardona is forced to admit the obvious. It's the only common-sense position: Yes, forcing women to share a locker room with a nude male against their will constitutes sexual harassment.

"But Cardona finds himself trapped in defending that position. The tentacles of transactivism ruling the Biden administration have tightened their grip to the point of suffocating common sense and common decency. All female athletes are held hostage to the ideological activism on display in Cardona's appearance before Congress and on the pages of federal rulemaking."

Cardona was appearing before the House Education and Workforce Committee, on the issue of Title IX, "which requires schools to let males self-identifying as women participate on female sports teams."

"Under your department's regime, self-identification is deemed sufficient for a man to be a legal ‘woman' and therefore compete in women's sports. And one could self-identify as a man on one day and a woman the very next day," charged Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C.

Biden is threatening to withhold federal funding from any school that won't allow males identifying as women on female athletic teams.

Denny explained, "The NCAA has a history of throwing women under the bus, but throwing a naked male in their locker room against their consent is sexual harassment violating their rights under Title IX."

She continued, "Athletics is not the only example of biological men invading college female spaces in their desire to be 'women.' Kappa Kappa Gamma members at the University of Wyoming are being harassed by the sexual fantasies of a trans-identifying male pledge with unfettered access to the private floors of their sorority house."

