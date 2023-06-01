A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biggest baptism in U.S. history?

4,166 baptized at historic beach from Jesus Movement

WND News Services
Published June 1, 2023
Members of Auburn University's basketball team get baptized in Israel's Jordan River in 2022.

(CBN) – Another big sign of spiritual revival in America just took place at a historic location in California. More than 4,000 people were baptized in Pirate's Cove on Pentecost Sunday to celebrate not only the gift of eternal life but to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Jesus Movement.

Oceans Church organized Baptize SoCal – an event advertised as "the biggest water baptism in history." The huge event coincided with a major anniversary of the Christian awakening that saw hundreds of thousands of young people come to Christ in the 60s and 70s.

More than 280 churches and 8,000 attendees watched as 4,166 people fled to the shore of Pirates Cove to declare their new life in Christ.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
