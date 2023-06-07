Bill Barr: Jamie Raskin lied about Biden family-corruption probe

One of the bigger fights going on in Washington right now is the refusal by the FBI to turn over a document subpoenaed by members of Congress.

The routine form apparently contains information about a $5 million bribe to Joe Biden in return for policy decisions that would favor the foreign interest making the payment, and possibly other Biden family corruption.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Its existence was revealed by a whistleblower, to Congress, where members are demanding the FBI hand it over. The bureau has refused, only allowing a few members to "see" the document in a secure setting.

TRENDING: WATCH: 'The Chosen' director addresses 'hysterical rantings' over Pride flag on set

One of those members, far-left U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., was among those viewing the allegations and explained it all away easily.

He said, after the viewing, "What I learned was that Attorney General Barr named Scott Brady, who was the U.S. attorney for Western Pennsylvania, to head up a group of prosecutors who would look into all the allegations related to Ukraine."

He continued, "After Rudy Giuliani surfaced these allegations," the team investigated the FBI's FD-1023 document and "determined that there was no grounds to escalate from an initial assessment to a preliminary investigation," and so "they called an end to the investigation."

Does lying come naturally to Democrats in power? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (40 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

A new report in The Federalist confirms Raskin then repeated his claims.

He said it was Attorney General Bill Barr and Brady, a Trump appointee, "were the ones who decided" the halt the investigation.

"If there is a complaint, it is with Attorney General William Barr, the Trump Justice Department, and the team that the Trump administration appointed to look into it," he reiterated.

Only, The Federalist report revealed, it was a lie.

In an interview with the publication, Barr said, "It’s not true. It wasn’t closed down."

Barr explained, "On the contrary, it was sent to Delaware for further investigation."

The report explained Barr went on the record after Raskin made his claims about the closed-door meeting with House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer and the FBI. It was there that the FBI form was viewed that documented a report from a trusted "confidential human source" "that then-Vice President Joe Biden agreed to accept money from a foreign national to affect policy decisions," the report said.

The report noted that was "just one of Raskin's deceptions."

It explained, "The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee also falsely suggested the CHS’s allegations were related to the investigation of information Rudy Giuliani had unearthed of the Biden family corruption in Ukraine."

Another individual familiar with the investigation told The Federalist the CHS and the resulting FD-1023 document were "unrelated to Rudy Giuliani" and not related to any information Giuliani provided.

The Federalist explained, "These new revelations prove significant for two reasons. First, there’s the underlying scandal of the FBI’s alleged failure to investigate the FD-1023 and FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten’s opening of an assessment in August 2020 to discredit that information, which 'caused investigative activity to cease.'"

Further, how could agents further investigate, as the whistleblower said the details were placed in a restricted-access file?

Comer, R-Ky., who also viewed the FBI document, said the problem was even worse than thought.

"A trusted confidential human source obtained information from a foreign national who claimed to have bribed then-Vice President Biden," he said.

The Federalist said, "So the CHS didn’t just pass on information from some random third party: He spoke directly with the individual who claimed to have bribed Biden."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The more the FBI leak and coverup machine spins for President Biden, the worse the bureau looks," Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in an interview with The Federalist. "Enough is enough. It’s past time for the FBI to come clean and show their work if they have any hope of salvaging their own credibility."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].