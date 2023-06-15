Border officials find illegal migrants packed into fake FedEx vans

Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

Smugglers attempted to move a group of illegal migrants into the U.S. using fake FedEx vans, according to Border Patrol.

The smuggling attempt involved 26 illegal migrants and three vehicles that agents discovered in El Paso, Texas, U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Anthony Good said Wednesday. U.S. Border Patrol agents have experienced a surge in illegal immigration at the southern border in recent years and recorded roughly 1.2 million migrant encounters between October 2022 and April, according to federal statistics.

At least 1.5 million illegal migrants are known to have entered the country without detection under the Biden administration, individuals who are often referred to as “known gotaways,” House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green said in a statement Wednesday regarding his investigation into Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ alleged “dereliction of duty.”

“Based on Border Patrol’s statistics of criminal aliens they DO catch, those gotaways could include as many as 1,180 aliens guilty of DUIs, 285 guilty of sexual assault, and more than three dozen guilty of murder,” Green said.

“Last fall, an illegal alien struck and killed Florida sheriff’s deputy Mike Hartwick before fleeing the scene. The alien had entered the country illegally in October 2021 in Texas and was sent back to Mexico, but at some point re-entered the country as a gotaway,” Green added.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

