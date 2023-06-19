'Bordering on absurd': New polls reveal truth about Biden inability

There are at least two new polls out that show Americans believe Joe Biden is too old to "effectively serve a 2nd term."

According to Convention of States Action, which worked in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, said its poll shows 63.5% of voters "believe President Biden is too old to effectively serve a 2nd term in the White House."

"The lengths that this administration and corporate media are reaching to in order to cover for Biden’s mounting physical and mental stumbles is bordering on the absurd. Americans know it’s becoming a case of ‘believe what we say, not what you see.’ Even members of his own party want to see him square off in a public debate against his Democratic primary opponent, presumably to assure themselves he’s up to the task," explained Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States. "The reality though is that Biden is not up to the task and everyone involved in continuing this charade are putting our country and the American people at great risk."

Biden's career-long history includes a wide range of embarrassingly awful mistatements, gaffes and blunders. He recently finished a statement he was making with "God save the queen." He once, at a news conference, called for a member of Congress who had died in a traffic accident.

The poll showed on 28.1% do not believe Biden is too old.

The numbers included 92.3% of Republicans, and even 29.3% of Democrats who agree Biden is too old. Independents largely lined up with Republicans, with 53% saying Biden is too old.

The Washington Examiner reported on a second poll, from JL Partners/DailyMail.com, which had an assessment that was even worse for Biden.

There, 71% said he was too old, and that included about half, 49%, of Democrats.

Among Democrats, 28% say he's the right age, and 23% are not sure.

Among all likely general election voters, 71% said he's too old.

That includes 94% of Republicans and 71% of independents.

He would be 86 when a second term would end, if he would be re-elected.

