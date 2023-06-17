A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Boris Johnson gets new job as Daily Mail columnist

'Whether you're a Boris fan or not, it's going to be required reading'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 17, 2023 at 3:21pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions to the House of Commons (Video screenshot)

Then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions to the House of Commons (Video screenshot)

(NEWSMAX) – Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was named a columnist for the Daily Mail newspaper Friday, in a return to a journalistic career that has seen him write for several leading British titles and get fired from one.

Johnson, 58, who stood down as a lawmaker last week over an inquiry which found him guilty of deliberately misleading parliament over parties during COVID-19 lockdowns, will write for the Daily Mail every Saturday, the newspaper said.

"Whether you're a Boris fan or not, it’s going to be required reading — both in Westminster and for millions across the world," the paper said.

