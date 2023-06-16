Breastfeeding may keep new mothers from developing Type 2 diabetes

(STUDY FINDS) – For new mothers deciding between breastfeeding and formula, a new study finds breastfeeding may play a pivotal role in preventing Type 2 diabetes. The research suggests that breastfeeding can enhance the production of insulin cells in the pancreas and increase insulin sensitivity in women, thereby offering protection against the condition later in life.

Previous research involving women has consistently shown that extended breastfeeding reduces a mother’s overall lifetime risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. However, the exact reason for this protective effect remained elusive, explains Dr. Julie Hens, the lead investigator of the study.

Researchers initiated a study on mice to scrutinize the metabolic impacts of breastfeeding compared to non-breastfeeding and to explore the metabolic changes resulting from lactation. The team organized the study subjects – female mice that had given birth – into two categories: those who nursed their offspring, and those who were separated from their pups immediately after delivery.

