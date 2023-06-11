Is Bruce Willis' most famous role actually telling the story of Jesus?

When people think of Hollywood superstar Bruce Willis, they often remember of his most famous film role, as he plays tough cop John McClane in the 1998 blockbuster "Die Hard."

But millions of people may not realize both Willis and the film itself are projecting the main storyline of the Bible.

That according to a popular author who revealed some of the connections on "The Edge Broadcast," a weekly online talk show.

"You're hearing the message of God 24 hours a day no matter what you're doing," explained Joe Kovacs, author of the best-selling book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything."

"This is really an exercise in getting people to hear what God's saying at all times, not just in the Bible."

Host Daniel Ott mentioned the movie "Die Hard" at the start of the program, and sought to know how it's voicing what the Bible is broadcasting.

Kovacs began by indicating, "Everything is a parable," in addition to actual historical events.

"Jesus spoke only in parables the Bible says (Matthew 13:34), but also [so is] everything in life that you wouldn't think has anything to do with God.

"When you go to the movies or you turn on your radio and you hear a pop song on there, it's actually the voice of God embedding His message into that song or that movie or that commercial."

The author then summarized the plot of the action film, saying: "It is a story about a tough but kindhearted lawman who comes from another place off of a plane, coming from New York to Los Angeles.

"He gets involved in a hostage situation, and there's a lot of blood spilled in this hostage situation.

"And in the end, the evildoers get put to death while he reunites with his estranged wife. Everyone can agree that's the plot of the movie. So how is this the message of God in there?"

"Well, who is, in reality, the tough but kindhearted Lawman (Matthew 19:17) who comes to us from another dimension – heaven – and He is freeing prisoners from a hostage situation?

"Because we're all hostages here in captivity of the devil (2 Timothy 2:26) and we're in a death state (Romans 5:12).

"And He rescues us from our death state to free the prisoners just as Jesus freed the prisoners (Psalm 146:7, Luke 4:18) from our death state and He unites with His estranged wife which is humanity.

"God is marrying [believing] humanity. We're called the bride in the Bible. Read the Book of Revelation (21:9) in case you've never seen that. It says the Lamb is marrying the bride. The bride are human beings that He's created and He's becoming one with them.

"So the story of 'Die Hard,' Kovacs continued. "It's basically the whole story of the Bible."

"One famous quote that Bruce Willis says ... to one of the terrorists in the movie, he says 'Come on. You wanna stay alive? You stay with me.'

"So that's the message of God. If you want to stay alive, as in 'LIVE FOREVER' (John 6:51), you stay with Jesus." (Watch that profound movie clip here:)

"Wow! That is so interesting," Ott said. "Could I see in that his estranged wife, could that possibly be the church that has left its first love?"

"That's exactly what it is," Kovacs responded. "Because we human beings are the people, the called-out ones are the church and we have strayed from God, and throughout the Book of Revelation He's talking to His own churches ... and He says you have lost your first love. Get back to Me. You do some things correctly but you do some things incorrectly. We have to be a faithful, pure bride and purge ourselves of all the nastiness and wickedness that can creep in even into the Christian church. ...

"This is an endorsement of God's message being broadcast on every single frequency so that we have no excuse to say I've never heard the message of God. We're always hearing it. (Romans 1:20)

"Wow! I never looked at it that way," Ott said.

Watch the entire interview:

Endorsed by Chuck Norris and other Christian champions, "Reaching God Speed" is nothing short of a breakthrough work, as it probes God's hidden messages embedded in popular movies, hit songs from (Adele and the Beatles to Frank Sinatra and Led Zeppelin), the stories we tell our children, everyday phrases we all say, historic news events, famous commercial campaigns, nature itself, and typical life activities such as such as inhaling every breath you take, sleeping, waking up and many more.

It features a myriad of stunning biblical revelations, as the book:

Solves with clarity three of the greatest mysteries in Scripture, unveiling the surprisingly simple meaning of "the beast," "the number of the beast" and "the mark of the beast"

Easily explains how God embeds hidden messages forecasting the future in the physical, historical events recorded in Scripture

Examines the miracle of turning water into wine at a wedding, revealing why this famous event took place "on the third day," why water was poured into six large containers, and why its instant transformation into the most perfect wine has a sublime meaning that goes far beyond what anyone has ever discussed

Unwraps the secret messages concerning the human birth of God, including the spirit significance of Jesus in a manger, the real reason the shepherds "returned," and the never-trumpeted, majestic picture the entire story depicts for your own glorious future

Unmasks the miracle of the blind man healed by washing mud off his eyes. Clue: There's something intriguing about the mud that becomes obvious when we connect the dots in Scripture

Reveals the incredible reason the Bible constantly mentions "three days" in both the Old and New Testaments. It goes far beyond the time Jesus spent in the heart of the earth.

Unveils the sublime, additional meanings emanating from "Let there be light" and "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth." There's much more to the beginning than you've ever imagined.

Illuminates the reason the darkness of night will ultimately be eliminated, and only never-ending light will exist

Broadcasts the never-before-trumpeted meaning of the Exodus out of Egypt. The ancient event in the days of Moses is actually a picture of something tremendous and glorious that's still to come in your future

Explains the incredible meaning behind serpents crawling on their bellies

Dishes the astounding secret behind the Second Passover, and the fantastic future it holds for billions of people

Investigates the double meaning concerning "Doubting Thomas," and the stunning good news it contains for everyone who's ever doubted God or any Bible story

Announces the unheard, spirit meaning regarding raising children

Shines the light on why ancient Egyptians were paralyzed with three straight days of darkness, while God's people in Goshen had light in their dwellings

Illuminates the surprising and inspiring meaning of a "darkness that can be felt" (Hint: it's something you can do right this second)

Explains what Jesus specifically meant by "outer darkness"

Clearly reveals why the Bible repeatedly mentions pagan peoples such as Canaanites, Amorites, Hittites, Girgashites, Jebusites and Hivites. It goes far beyond these ancient tribes with tough-to-pronounce names, as it actually refers to certain people alive today with whom you deal every day

Tells why Scripture so often talks about thorns and thistles. They're far more than just sharp prickers growing in your garden

Explores the untold meaning of the conflict between David and Goliath: it has gigantic significance that Sunday-school teachers seem to have missed

Fishes out astonishing secret messages God has embedded in the famous story of Jonah being swallowed by a great fish. The scales will finally fall off your eyes when you finally see what you've been missing. Plus hundreds more ...

